Vaani Kapoor Shows Her Transformation For 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'; Fans Say 'gorgeous'

Vaani Kapoor has been gearing up for her upcoming romantic movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and has been transforming her body for her character. She recently dropped a couple of photos on social media that showcased her transformed look for her movie. The fans were left astonished by her stunning beauty and complimented her by calling her gorgeous.

Vaani Kapoor’s body transformation for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Vaani Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and added these photos of her for all her fans. In the photos, she can be seen snazzily flaunting her new look wearing a yellow coloured bikini top along with a pair of white coloured pants. In the first photo, she can be seen showcasing her body along with the most adorable smile of her while in the other photo, she can be seen flaunting more of a sizzling pose. In the caption, she stated how it was all glimmer and warm honey in the yellow light and then added a colourful star symbol in the end.

In an earlier interview, the actor had revealed how she was "putting herself through a grind" and how the movie was pushing her to work harder to achieve the desired body type for the film.

Fans took to the comment section of her post and stated how she looked amazing in her new avatar. Many of the fans also stated how awesome and gorgeous she was looking in her latest photos while others added how she manages to look outstanding every time. Some of the fans also addressed her as a dusky beauty while a few praised her smile.





Vaani Kapoor also shared these video clips with all her fans in which she can be seen getting her makeup done before the shoot and capturing her makeup artists in the video. In the video, the artists can be seen enjoying along with the actor as they do her makeup and they can also be seen posing with her adorably while she records the video. In the caption, she stated how they both were her favourite entertainers and mentioned how these clips were a glimpse of behind the scenes from one of her shoots.

Vaani Kapoor's upcoming projects

Apart from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the actor has a couple of much-awaited projects lined up. One of the projects includes Shamshera, which will also star Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor. Another project in the works is Bell Bottom, which will also feature Huma Qureshi, Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta.



