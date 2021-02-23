Vaani Kapoor Stuns In Pink Shimmery Gown; Fans Call Her "Barbie Doll"

Vaani Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture from her recent photoshoot with photographer Ajay Kadam. The actress posted two photos from the photoshoot with a flower emoji in the caption. Donning a gown by designer Mohit Raj, Vaani Kapoor pleased her fans with her soft and stunning look.

Latest Vaani Kapoor's Instagram photos

Vaani Kapoor shared two images on her Instagram shot by Photographer Ajay Kadam wearing a pink gown. She tagged the designer Mohit Raj in her post as well as Hair and Makeup artists, Surekha Nivate and Pooja Rahina Fernandes, respectively. Fans could not hide their excitement and marvel as the actress looked stunning in her close-up shot. With soft-natural makeup and soft-wavy hair, the Vaani looked like a 'Barbie doll', according to one fan.

Fans' reaction to Vaani Kapoor's Instagram post

Pic Credit: Vaani Kapoor Instagram.

A look at the comment section would tell that several fans were left in awe because of the actress's photos. One fan commented that the actress looked dreamy in the pink shimmery gown. Others commented about how pretty and beautiful the actress looked in the photos. Comments like 'doll' and 'Barbie' were quite frequent in the comment section comparing her looks to that of a barbie doll.

Vaani Kapoor's photos on Instagram

Enjoying a following of over 4 million followers, the actress remains quite active on the social media app as she keeps updating her fans through her posts. From pics from her fashion photoshoot to her workout videos, the 32-year-old loves to share snippets of her personal and professional life with her fans. In her recent Instagram post, Vaani promoted her upcoming project, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

About Vaani Kapoor's movies

Debuting with Shudh Desi Romance in 2013, Vaani Kapoor's movies like War alongside Hrithik Roshan and Befikre with Ranveer Singh helped her gain popularity among the audience. Vaani also worked in Tollywood in the movie Aaha Kalyanam, a remake of the Bollywood movie, Band Baajaa Baaraat. Her upcoming project, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is all set to be released in July.

