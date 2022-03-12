Vaani Kapoor To Ahan Shetty, Actors Grace The Red Carpet At Iconic Gold Awards 2022

Quick links:
Erica Fernandes wore a white outfit with sheer pants as she arrived at the Iconic Gold Awards 2022.
Sharvari Wagh was seen in an off-shoulder silver dress, which she accompanied with a matching pair of heels.
Tadap star Ahan Shetty graced the event with her presence in a black shirt, which she wore with a brown suit.
Neha Bhasin took the glamour quotient up a notch with her silver outfit, which she paired with a bold lip shade.
Vaani Kapoor arrived in a sleeveless silver floor-length gown and looked elegant as she opted for a minimal make-up look.
