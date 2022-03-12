Last Updated:

Vaani Kapoor To Ahan Shetty, Actors Grace The Red Carpet At Iconic Gold Awards 2022

Actors including Vaani Kapoor, Erica Fernandes, Ahan Shetty, Sharvari Wagh and others stunned fans in their glamourous looks at the Iconic Gold Awards 2022

Iconic Gold Awards 2022
Image: Varinder Chawla

Erica Fernandes wore a white outfit with sheer pants as she arrived at the Iconic Gold Awards 2022.

Iconic Gold Awards 2022
Image: Varinder Chawla

Helly Shah opted for an all-black look as she stepped onto the red carpet in a suit.

Iconic Gold Awards 2022
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sharvari Wagh was seen in an off-shoulder silver dress, which she accompanied with a matching pair of heels.

Iconic Gold Awards 2022
Image: Varinder Chawla

Tadap star Ahan Shetty graced the event with her presence in a black shirt, which she wore with a brown suit.

Iconic Gold Awards 2022
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shivangi Khedkar donned a bedazzled royal blue gown and wowed fans with her look.

Iconic Gold Awards 2022
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kiku Sharda looked dapper in an all-black suit as he smiled for the cameras on the red carpet.

Iconic Gold Awards 2022
Image: Varinder Chawla

Neha Bhasin took the glamour quotient up a notch with her silver outfit, which she paired with a bold lip shade.

Iconic Gold Awards 2022
Image: Varinder Chawla

Vaani Kapoor arrived in a sleeveless silver floor-length gown and looked elegant as she opted for a minimal make-up look.

Iconic Gold Awards 2022
Image: Varinder Chawla

Jasmin Bhasin looked stunning on the red carpet in a bright orange off-shoulder unique dress with a bow.

