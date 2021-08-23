Vaani Kapoor Turns 33: On Her B'day, Actor Updates Fans About Upcoming Projects

Vaani Kapoor has finally broken out of the Yash Raj Films tag after eight years as her first film outside the banner, BellBottom, was released recently. The actor has an impressive line-up of films in her kitty, which include a return to the production house that has backed her, as well as another venture outside it. As she celebrates her 33rd birthday, the actor opened up on her ventures -Shamshera and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui - that will release next year.

Vaani Kapoor opens up on upcoming ventures

Vaani has two films, opposite popular male leads and well-known directors, gearing up for release. In Shamshera, she is working alongside Ranbir Kapoor and the movie is directed by Agneepath fame Karan Malhotra. For Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ayushmann Khurrana is her co-star and Rock On, Kai Po Che and Kedarnath fame Abhishek Kapoor is the director.

She is positive about the ventures entertaining the audiences and presenting her in the right manner.

"I have an exciting year to look forward to actually! I have two big films Shamshera and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui that are ready to release in theatres and I'm hoping they will entertain audiences thoroughly. These two films will also present me in completely different avatars and I can't wait to see the reaction from people for my performances," she told ANI. She stated that her choice of these films were due to 'quality', and she is now proud of them. "I have been choosy about the films that I select because I want to pick quality content over quantity and I'm proud of both Shamshera and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. They are films that will hopefully position me correctly as a performer who is looking to take the risks and push myself constantly to make a mark," the birthday girl shared.



She stated that period action film Shamshera was in the zone of Khalnayak, but in a 'different' setting.

“I love Karan Malhotra’s Agneepath. He knows how much to push each emotion. To be part of a film which is like that and coming from a filmmaker like Karan was icing on the cake,” she told PTI. She also had high hopes from her co-star, “The setting of the film is very different. Ranbir has a different look and character in the film. He has pulled it off and how. He will surprise you with this film,” she said.

She called her role a 'dream character', “This girl has a cool evolution. The way Karan has mounted her is different. There is a lot of substance and charisma about her. It is a dream character."

Vaani also shared her excitement for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, with a post on Instagram:

“I am eagerly waiting for it to come out. I hope people like it. It is a great love story. Ayushmann is a good co-actor,” she said .

Meanwhile, Vaani will be seen in BellBottom. Set in 1984, The movie is based on true events and it traces the story of Akshay Kumar's character who goes on a mission to rescue hostages. She plays his love interest in the movie.

(With agency inputs)