'Vaccination Helps': Boman Irani Gets 2nd COVID-19 Jab, Debunks Myths Surrounding Vaccines

Veteran actor Boman Irani recently took to Instagram and shared a picture while informing about receiving the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The actor received his second dose along with his wife Zenobia. He shared pictures from the vaccination centre and urged his fans and followers to get inoculated soon. The 3 Idiots actor also penned a note while talking about the second coronavirus wave and how it is proving to be fatal for all.

Boman Irani receives second COVID-19 vaccination

While explaining the importance of vaccination, Boman wrote that "vaccination helps" and asked people to refrain from fake news that has been spreading like fire. At last, he thanked the medical staff, Anoop Lawrence, Hilda, and Sisters Clemintina and Ashwini from #GlobalHospitalMumbai for their generosity towards the patients.

“Brothers and Sisters. This is very very important. The recent surge could have been less intense if people who had the chance to get vaccinated had taken it. However, it is not too late. This is the reality through statistics. *The vaccination helps.* Now let’s fight this and not act like doctors from the University of WhatsApp forwards. Please take it as and when you get the chance. A big jhappi to Anoop Lawrence, Hilda, and Sisters Clemintina and Ashwini from #GlobalHospitalMumbai. Kindness and the softest little injection goes a long way,” he wrote. Apart from Boman, actress Madhuri Dixit also received her second dose of coronavirus vaccination. While informing about the same, Madhuri shared a picture on Instagram and requested people to get them vaccinated as soon as it is made available to them.

Coronavirus situation grim in India

Infections in India have crossed 3 lakh per day, leaving hospitals unbearably full and supplies critically low. There is a deadly combination of increasing cases and decreasing resources in the country leading to many fatalities. Even though the government is taking steps to curb the situation, India continues to record more than 3 lakh COVID-19 fresh cases every 24 hours. Several countries including the United States and Britain have come forward to provide crucial medical supplies. The UK government has announced that it will be sending over 600 pieces of vital medical equipment with 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators, and 20 manual ventilators.

(Image credit: boman_irani/ Instagram/Facebook)