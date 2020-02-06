Vaibhavi Merchant's Choreographed Songs One Can Dance On

Vaibhavi Merchant is known to be one of the best choreographers in Bollywood. The dancer hails from a background of talented dancers, musicians and also choreographers. Vaibhavi Merchant is a National Award winner and she has also won many significant film fraternity awards. She has choreographed songs for many iconic films like Devdas, Bunty Aur Babli, Befikre etc.

Here are some of the best songs that you did not know were choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant

Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje

The 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam's hit song Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje is the very first song which was choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The song became an instant hit since it was out. The wonderful steps performed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan made the audience fall in love with this song. The steps performed on the beats of this song was something that won the audiences' hearts.

Ainvayi Ainvayi

The song is from Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma-starrer Band Bajaa Baaraat which released in the year 2010. Ten years later, the song is still recognized as the wedding anthem. The song is mainly remembered for its energetic dance steps which were performed by the lead actors Anushka and Ranveer. Although, not many people are aware that those amazing dance steps were choreographed by none other than Vaibhavi Merchant.

Kajra Re

Kajra Re song is another fantastic collaboration of Vaibhavi Merchant with Aishwarya Rai. The song is from the film Bunty Aur Babli that released in 2005. The song is inspired by a folk song from the Braj region. Vaibhavi Merchant, in this song, has brought out the energetic factor in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The signature step of this song which is performed by Aishwarya, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan is still fresh in the minds of the audience.

