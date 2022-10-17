Vaishali Takkar Found Dead: Suicide Note Reveals Actor Was Allegedly Harassed By Neighbour

TV actor Vaishali Takkar, known for her hit show like Sasural Simar Ka, was allegedly found dead at her home in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. As per ANI, the 30-year-old who died by suicide was allegedly found hanging at her residence, where she had been living since the last year. As per the details obtained by Republic Media Network, police also recovered an alleged suicide note from the spot.

As quoted by ANI, the suicide note indicates that the late actor was being harassed by her neighbour in Sai Bagh Colony, under Tejaji police station in Indore, an official said on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Moti ur Rehman told ANI, "Rahul was Viashali’s neighbour and the suicide note indicates that he used to harass Vaishali, because of which she took such an extreme step. She was about to get married to another man and Rahul troubled her for that. The police are currently investigating the case." ACP Rehman stated that Rahul is currently not at his residence and has fled after locking his house.

"Police are currently locating Rahul, after that he will be questioned. Rahul Navlani was already married. Her (Vaishali Takkar) e-gadgets will be probed. Her neighbour Rahul harassed her, because of whom she took this extreme step. Her diary will be probed because her neighbour Rahul Navlani harassed her. She was about to get married to another man, but he hindered that too. Rahul is absconding; search on to nab him," said ACP.

He further noted, "An investigation into the matter is underway and action will be taken against the accused soon."

More about Vaishali Takkar

Indian actress Vaishali Takkar primarily appeared in Hindi television. Her most famous roles include those of Anjali Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, Shivani Sharma in Super Sisters, Netra Singh Rathore in Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, and Ananya Mishra in Manmohini 2.

