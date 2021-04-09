'Vakeel Saab': Fans Vandalise Movie Theater After Technical Glitch Halts Screening

Frenzy fans of 'powerstar' Pawan Kalyan, who were excitedly waiting to watch the actor on the big screen with the release of Vakeel Saab, recently turned violent at the theatre. The movie-goers created a ruckus and vandalised theatre infrastructure after the screening stopped due to a technical glitch. The destruction video from Jogulamba Gadwal, Telangana shows fans venting out their anger while destroying the properties of the theatre.

Movie-goers vandalise theatre in Telangana

The video started with a humongous crowd breaking and damaging the doors of the cinema while showing their anger towards the technical glitch. The clip also showed people standing outside the theatre and shouting while asking to play the movie once again. Amid the rise in the COVID-19 cases daily, none of the movie-goers were spotted wearing a mask and adhering to social distancing while standing outside the theatre. There were even some who were even seen pulling down the curtains of the halls in the video.

A similar kind of ruckus was created earlier during the time when the trailer of the film was slated to release in a few cinema theatres. As soon as the trailer was released, fans could not hold on to their excitement and rushed to a theatre in Visakhapatnam where they recklessly entered the theatres and damaged the properties. ANI had shared the footage of a theatre, Sangam Sharath, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh where the crowd stormed the theatre, breaking the glass door pushing each other while leaving behind some abandoned.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Ruckus erupted at a theatre in Visakhapatnam during the release of the trailer of actor & Jan Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's movie, yesterday pic.twitter.com/MjNrpxto1d — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan who is making a comeback with the film after two years will be seen playing the role of a lawyer. The other ensemble star cast includes Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Vamsi Krishna, Subbaraju, Naresh, Mukesh Rishi, Dev Gill, and a few others. Actress Shruti Haasan will also be seen doing a cameo in the film which is directed by Venu Sriram.

(Image credit: Instagram)