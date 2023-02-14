Valentine's Day 2023: Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor & Others Drop Heartfelt Posts

Valentine's Day is here. On the special occasion, the entertainment fraternity took to social media and extended heartfelt wishes. Several celebrities including Rajkummar Rao, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Kundrra among others wished their loved ones in a special way. While some posted mushy photos, others penned heartwarming notes. Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor shared a mushy photo with her longtime girlfriend Malaika Arora with a red heart in his caption. In the photo, the actor can be seen hugging Malaika.

Check out the post:

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry. On the special occasion, the actor shared a heartwarming post for his lady love.

He penned, "From 2010 to 2023 and to infinity and beyond. From being your boyfriend to being your husband. It’s your love only which keeps me going. Thank you my love @patralekhaa for being my strength, my most honest critic and for always pushing me to strive for excellence. हर बार बस तुम ही मिलना।"

Take a look at the post:

Masaba Gupta's husband Satyadeep Misra wished his wife with a sweet post. He wrote, "Good times x 365! Love you @masabagupta "

See the post:

Shruti Haasan shared a picture with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika and wrote, "you are the best - you have my 🫀- you’re always on my mind, you are my sun and my moon. I’m the luckiest girl ever. "

Santanu took to her comment section and replied, "My forever valentine. my seashore, my sunshine, my world you’re the best."

See the post below:

Suniel Shetty shared a video and wrote, "My forever Valentines."

See post:

TV actor Karan Kundrra dedicated a heartfelt post to his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash.

He wrote, "teri choti choti khushiyaan.. tere fazool ke dramme.. tera haqq jataane ka tareeqa.. tere spectacular scale ke shaq.. tere chote mote sapne aur mere badey badey jawaab.. teri ajeeb daastaan ne jeena sikha diya iss fakir ko..!"

Check out the post:

Aditi Rao Hydari shared a series of photos with the legendary actor Dharmendra and wrote, "Surreal! Happy Valentine's Day!!!!!The mostestestestest handsome @aapkadharam sir!!!!" Her rumoured boyfriend Siddharth dropped hearts on the post.

Take a look:

Happy Valentine's Day!