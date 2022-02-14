Valentine's Day: From Kareena-Saif To Virat-Anushka, Here's How These Celebs Fell In Love

Valentine's Day, February 14, is observed to celebrate love across the world. On the special occasion, several Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, are celebrating in various ways.

On this special day, here is a look at how and when some of Bollywood's most loved celebrity couples fell in love with each other,

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor, on several occasions, has revealed she and Saif Ali Khan fell for each other while shooting their 2008 film, Tashan. Kareena reportedly revealed they were shooting in Ladakh when she and Saif Ali Khan used to go on long bike rides and talk for hours. The couple dated for four years and finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2012. They are now parents to two adorable boys, Taimur and Jehangir.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are among the most adored celebrity couples. They never fail to support each other and always take a stand for one another. While they got hitched in 2017, the couple dated for several years. Their fairytale love story began in 2013 when they collaborated for a brand shoot. Virat Kohli once revealed how his joking around Anushka became the connecting point for them. The couple made their relationship official in 2014. They are now parents to their one-year-old daughter, Vamika.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married after meeting each other in an arranged setting. However, Mira Rajput was 16 years old when she first saw Shahid at their common family friends' party. Their families reunited in 2014 and set up a meeting. The couple had once revealed how they went on to talk for hours during their first meeting as they felt connected with each other. They got married in 2015 and have two kids, Misha and Zain.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

International star Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas often set major couple goals. The two tied the knot in 2018 in a grand ceremony in Jodhpur and defied the taboo of the age gap. The couple's love story reportedly began when Nick Jonas slid into Priyanka Chopra's Twitter dm in 2016. After building a great bond, the couple began dating about one and a half years later. The couple recently became parents to a baby they had via surrogacy.

(Image: @anushkasharma/@kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)