A few weeks back actress Anushka Sharma and her little girl Vamika headed to South Africa to accompany Virat Kohli for his cricket series abroad. Presently, the couple has been ringing in celebrations from the far-off country and Anushka is constantly treating her fans with some amazing vacation pictures. Recently, the Zero actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which in the background you can hear Vamika's euphonious voice calling Anushka 'Mumma'.

Here take a look at the video

Sharing the beautiful scenic view of South Africa Anushka captioned the video as "Best way to spend my last 2021 evening'.This video instantly went viral, as netizens are loving Vamika's adorable way of calling Anushka 'Mumma'.Several fan accounts reshared the video and they are craving for more and wondering when will they get to hear a similar voice calling 'daddy'.Virat and Anushka have always protected their little munchkin Vamika from any media exposure and the two have always made sure that any of Vamika's pictures do not surface online.

Anushka and Virat enjoying a vacation in South Africa

Anushka from the past few days is constantly seen treating her fans with various pictures from her vacations. In the morning Anushka shared glimpses of her New Year celebration with her husband Virat Kohli. Sharing an adorable picture with Virat in front of a massive cake, Anushka captioned the post as "The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!".Here take a look at the post-

Fans loved the duo together and they showered love on the couple. In the New year stories shared by Anushka, we could see the couple were in a celebratory mood and they were enjoying themselves, but what caught our attention was the warm gesture of the staff members who were seen grooving on some quirky South African beats.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@ANUSHKASHARMA/VIRAT.KOHLI