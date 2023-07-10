Varisu, Adipurush, PS2: 10 Highest-grossing Indian Films Of 2023 So Far

Quick links:
Pathaan broke all box office records with a reported worldwide gross number standing at ₹1050 crores. The Sidharth Anand film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
The 21st century re-telling of Ramyana, the Prabhas-led Adipurush has clocked in ₹450 crores worldwide, making the Om Raut magnum opus the second highest grosser for the first half of 2023.
The Chola empire saga continued with the second installment of Mani Ratnam's dream project Ponniyin Selvan: II. The Tamil-language film grossed ₹345 crores worldwide.
Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu grossed ₹310 crores worldwide. The Tamil actor plays a prodigal son taking over his terminally ill father's business conglomerate.
Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story's numbers soared since its release in May. The film based on the controversial subject matter of conversion earned ₹303 crores at the box office.
H Vinoth directorial Thunivu starring actor Ajith Kumar earned ₹250 crores worldwide. The actor plays a criminal mastermind planning heists across Chennai.
Waltair Veerayyaa starring Chiranjeevi grossed ₹236.15 crores. The film features the veteran actor in his element as he dominates the screen with his titular role.
Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar marked Ranbir Kapoor's return to a quintessential lover boy role. The film, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, grossed ₹220.1 crores worldwide.
2018: Everyone Is A Hero became the highest-grossing Malayalam film, clocking in ₹200 crores worldwide. The survival-thriller is inspired by the catastrophic floods that swept Kerala in 2018.