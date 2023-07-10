Last Updated:

Varisu, Adipurush, PS2: 10 Highest-grossing Indian Films Of 2023 So Far

As the Indian film industry gears up to face the box office for the second half of 2023, here is a look at the top grossers of the first six months of the year

Pathaan
Pathaan broke all box office records with a reported worldwide gross number standing at ₹1050 crores. The Sidharth Anand film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Adipurush
The 21st century re-telling of Ramyana, the Prabhas-led Adipurush has clocked in ₹450 crores worldwide, making the Om Raut magnum opus the second highest grosser for the first half of 2023.

Ponniyin Selvan Part 2
The Chola empire saga continued with the second installment of Mani Ratnam's dream project Ponniyin Selvan: II. The Tamil-language film grossed ₹345 crores worldwide. 

Varisu
Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu grossed ₹310 crores worldwide. The Tamil actor plays a prodigal son taking over his terminally ill father's business conglomerate.

Adah Sharma
Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story's numbers soared since its release in May. The film based on the controversial subject matter of conversion earned ₹303 crores at the box office. 

Thunivu
H Vinoth directorial Thunivu starring actor Ajith Kumar earned ₹250 crores worldwide. The actor plays a criminal mastermind planning heists across Chennai. 

Waltair Veeryyaa
Waltair Veerayyaa starring Chiranjeevi grossed ₹236.15 crores. The film features the veteran actor in his element as he dominates the screen with his titular role. 

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar marked Ranbir Kapoor's return to a quintessential lover boy role. The film, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, grossed ₹220.1 crores worldwide.

2018 Everyone is a Hero
2018: Everyone Is A Hero became the highest-grossing Malayalam film, clocking in ₹200 crores worldwide. The survival-thriller is inspired by the catastrophic floods that swept Kerala in 2018. 

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan crawled its way to a ₹182.44 crore worldwide collection. It starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles.

