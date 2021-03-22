Varun And Natasha's Boat Ride And More Updates In This Weekend's B-Town Celebs Roundup

The weekend was quite busy for many B-Town celebs. Many were seen walking the ramp for famous designers and some were seen spending time with loved ones, as evident from their social media posts over the weekend. From Kartik Aaryan to Varun Dhawan, find out how the Bollywood celebs spent their weekend here.

1. Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post with his 'co-walker'

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram recently featured pictures of him walking the ramp with actress Kiara Advani for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. The duo looked lavish as they donned Manish Malhotra's creations. Kartik took to his Instagram to share pictures of him and Kiara from Manish Malhotra's show. The actor also shared a video of himself walking the ramp. He wore a black kurta with diamond deer embellishments while Kiara wore a silver lehenga.

2. Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram update

Siddhart Malhotra shared a sunkissed selfie this weekend. In the photo,= uploaded on Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram, the actor was seen posing as he covered his face from the sun. The actor will next be seen in the movie Shershah with Kiara Advani as the female lead. The movie is based on the life of army Captain Vikram Batra. He is also all set to star in spy thriller movie Mission Majnu.

3. Siddhant Chaturvedi's World Poetry Day post

World Poetry Day was celebrated this weekend on 21st March. On this occasion, Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram to share a short poem written by him. While sharing his poetry, the actor wrote in his captions "Everything you type is finding it’s rhyme. So choose your poetry wisely".

4.Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's trip

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram to share a photo with his wife Natasha Dalal. The duo is currently in Arunachal Pradesh where the actor is shooting for his upcoming movie Bhediya. In the photo, the couple can be seen enjoying a boat ride and the actor wrote that they weren't on a honeymoon.

5. Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek wraps its schedule

Ayushmann Khurrana shared pictures from the sets of his upcoming short movie Anek. Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek has wrapped up its shoot as informed by the actor through his post. The actor shared a series of photos from his last shot from the movie to a picture of his team. While sharing the photos, he wrote in the captions - "It’s a wrap! #Anek is very very special. It’s full of surprises. An untouched subject. A very important new age cinema. Why do I get emotional on the last day of the shoot? Coz I will never get to play that character again. I will miss playing Joshua. I will miss North East".