Varun Dhawan And 'Bijlee Bijlee' Fame Palak Tiwari Set Dance Floor On Fire; Watch

Actor Varun Dhawan and Palak Tiwari's behind the scenes video is going viral on social media. The video has been shared by the fans club as the duo was spotted at an ad shoot. In the video, both were seen dancing together with the choreographer giving them instructions off-camera.

Varun Dhawan and Palak Tiwari's BTS video

Well, fans are curious to know what project Varun and Palak were shooting for. In the video posted by fkvideoss, the 'Bijlee Bijlee' fame could be seen wearing a mini red sequined bodycon dress, while Varun wore a varsity jacket teamed up with a blue T-shirt and black pants. Fans have been showering comments on the post with a fan commenting, "Palak is completely super, heroine material,” one wrote, while another called her ‘perfect for Varun’. “They are looking so good, they will make a good pair in a movie or web series,” a fan said.

Varun Dhawan on work front

On the work front, Dhawan will be next seen in Bhediya, alongside Kriti Sanon. It is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy horror film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles with Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini reprising their roles from the previous instalments Roohi and Stree. He will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jiyo, alongside Kiara Advani.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is an upcoming comedy-drama film directed by Raj Mehta and also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The movie marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback to Hindi cinema, her last on-screen appearance was with Ranbir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor in the 2013 film Besharam.

On the other hand, Palak Tiwari was last seen in her debut music video, Bijlee Bijlee, also starring Harrdy Sandhu. She is set to step into films with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. It will be a horror-thriller which is said to be based on the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, an employee at a BPO company in Gurugram. The film will star Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and Arbaaz Khan in the lead roles.

