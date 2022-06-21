Varun Dhawan And Kiara Advani Enjoy Taxi Ride As They Promote ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ In Kolkata

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are currently busy promoting their forthcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, also starring Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The actors, who are leaving no stones unturned for their film's promotion, are headed to Kolkata for the same. Also featuring Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul in important roles, Jug Jugg Jeeyo will witness a theatrical release on June 24, 2022.

Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani promote Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Kolkata

On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and shared a few glimpses with Kiara Advani as they promote their upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the city of joy, Kolkata. While the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fame actor could be seen all clad in a bright yellow jumpsuit, Varun Dhawan looked uber cool in a denim jacket and matching pair of jeans teamed up with a white shirt.

The Main Tera Hero actor also shared a video in which he and Kiara are seen posing in style as they take a taxi during which the former said, "We are very very happy being in Kolkata".

Kiara Advani lends her voice to Nain Ta Heere

Recently, Kiara dropped a sweet surprise for her fans a day after teasing them about something special. She shared an Instagram reel that featured her matching steps with co-star Varun Dhawan as the two were performing to the film's latest single Nain Ta Heere. While the original song is sung by Asees Kaur & Guru Randhawa, the reel version has Advani lending her vocals to the song. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Loved this song from the moment I heard it, so I tried singing this for you guys."

The makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo unveiled the much-teased song, Nain Ta Heere, which saw the duo's amazing chemistry from school days and how Varun proposed to Kiara for marriage. Crooned by popular singer Guru Randhawa, Nain Ta Heere also features Maniesh Paul and Anil Kapoor.

More on Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor-starrer family drama has been directed by Raj Mehta. It also marks Neetu Kapoor's return to the big screen after almost a decade after starring in Besharam.

Image: Jug Jugg Jeeyo