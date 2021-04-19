Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon Share Latter's Prank From 'Bhediya' Celebration; Watch

Film celebrities often post funny videos on social media which leave their fans thoroughly entertained. Actor Varun Dhawan has shared one such comic video on Instagram, which has left many netizens, including Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon amused. Along with the video, Varun also shared a sarcastic comment in the caption. Kriti, in turn, also posted the same video on her Instagram handle and also posted a comic caption along with it. The video took no time in going viral, as several celebrities and fans shared their amused reactions in the comments.

Varun Dhawan’s prank from Bhediya celebration

Varun Dhawan is getting set to star opposite Kriti Sanon in Bhediya and both the actors have shared an amusing moment from their celebration with the crew. After cutting the cake, Varun is seen taking a piece towards a child next to him, leading her to open her mouth. However, the actor played a prank and fed the piece of cake to her father instead, playing the classic ‘switcheroo’. He wrote in the caption of the post, “Beti ka bday banaya baap ne. I’m sorry”.

Kriti also shared the same video and also wrote a comic caption with the video, which reads, “This might make your dayðŸ¤£ We all have been there, haven’t we? ðŸ˜‚P.S. : cant believe you did that to her @varundvn”. Among the long list of people who commented on this video are other Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Sophie Choudry and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Sophie even made a sarcastic remark at the video, saying that the little girl will come back for her “revenge”. Many fans were seen enjoying a laughter at the comments section, with all kinds of comments about his funny prank.

Iamges courtesy: Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon Instagram comments

Bhediya would be the second time that Varun and Kriti will be seen working opposite each other on the big screen. They were previously seen together in Dilwale, which released a few years ago. Apart from Bhediya, both Varun and Kriti have other upcoming film projects that they are set to star in. While Varun is also working on Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Kriti has multiple upcoming projects under production, including Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Pandey and more.

Promo image courtesy: Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.