Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon Spotted Hanging Out With Kids Of Arunachal Pradesh

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have been gearing up for their upcoming horror comedy movie, Bhediya. As the actors recently flew to Arunachal Pradesh to shoot for their movie, they were seen playing with the kids at an event. The two of them looked delighted while they were seen enjoying themselves with the bunch of adorable kids around them.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon play with kids in AP

As fans have been waiting for the release of the movie Bhediya to see Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon on the screen, they were recently spotted in Arunachal Pradesh during an event when they were busy admiring the cuteness of kids. In the first photo, Kriti Sanon can be seen holding a cute kid in her arms while Varun can be seen talking to the kid. In the next photo, Varun can be seen holding that kid in his arms and gazing at him with love. The lead Bhediya cast can be seen wearing black coloured hoodies with Bhediya written on them in white colour.

The fans were happy to see such beautiful glimpses of Varun and Kriti with the kid and added in the comments how cute they looked in the photos. Many of the fans dropped in several heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to express how much they loved their photos while many others shared heart symbols for the lovely photos. Have a look at some of the cute comments by the fans on Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s photos from Arunachal Pradesh.





As Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon went to Arunachal Pradesh for filming their upcoming movie, they even met Arunachal Pradesh’s CM Pema Khandu and other officials at an event where they were welcomed with love. The actors even interacted with the press at the event and shared some candid and fun moments together.



Bhediya’s cast

Apart from Varun and Kriti, other actors featuring as Bhediya’s cast are namely Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and more. Being directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie has been slated to release in theatres on April 14, 2022. Written by Niren Bhatt, the movie will be bankrolled by one of the most popular producers of the industry, Dinesh Vijan.

