Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Go For A Boat Ride, Actor Says, 'not On A Honeymoon'

Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting for his next film Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh stepped out for a boat ride with wife Natasha Dalal. "Not on a honeymoon," Varun captioned the beautiful selfie.

Within 7 minutes of sharing, the picture received over 80,000 likes. Varun tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal on January 24 in Alibaug. The couple is yet to go on their honeymoon. The wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was pushed to 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in the David Dhawan directorial titled, Coolie No. 1, that released on December 25. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Shikha Talsania, Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. He will be seen in the upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. He also has Ekkis in the pipeline. Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan will helm the movie. Ekkis will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Varun is currently shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Dinesh Vijan, and the team of the upcoming film Bhediya, paid a visit to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu. Dinesh Vijan produced, and Amar Kaushik directed movie Bhediya, will be filmed in the hilly and forest terrains of the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, Bhediya also features Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles. A part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, the movie was announced by the makers and the cast on February 21, 2021, along with a short teaser. It is set to arrive in theatres on April 14, 2022.