Varun Dhawan & Natasha Papped At Hotel In Arunachal Pradesh Ahead Of 'Bhediya' Wrap

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for his film Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. Recently, his co-actor Kriti Sanon wrapped her shooting schedule for the horror-comedy, while Varun is still shooting for some of his scenes. On Apr 21, paparazzi spotted Dhawan with his wife Natasha Dalal. The newlyweds were papped at their hotel in Arunachal Pradesh.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal get papped in Arunachal Pradesh

As seen in the paparazzo's Instagram page, Manav Manglani shared a picture of Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha and the actor leaving the hotel lobby and said, "#VarunDhawan #NatashaDalal at their hotel in #arunachalpradesh today". Here, Varun Dhawan stunned in a casual grey tee, layered with a black jacket ensemble and denim pants with a pair of brown boots. On the other hand, Natasha Dalal was spotted wearing a black tube top, layered with a co-ord set, including a jacket and joggers. Sporting a pair of white sneakers, the couple was spotted wearing safety masks.

Varun Dhawan's wife in Arunachal Pradesh

On March 3, Varun Dhawan landed in Arunachal Pradesh and started shooting for his horror-comedy flick. Natasha Dalal has been often spotted in the city to meet her hubby. On Mar 20, Varun Dhawan shared pictures with his wife, wherein the couple was seen boating in a lake in Arunachal Pradesh. Sharing this adorable image on social media, Varun said, "Not on a honeymoon".

Bhediya schedule wrap for Kriti Sanon

Earlier this week, Varun Dhawan's co-star Kriti Sanon completed shooting for her part of the film. Announcing the same, Varun Dhawan shared a post dedicated to the star. He shared pictures with Kriti Sanon, with the former picking up the latter on his back. In this Instagram post, Kriti Sanon was seen wearing a lavender sweater ensemble with bell-bottom ripped denim pants.

On the other hand, Varun stunned in a grey tee, layered with a blue jacket ensemble and donned ripped denim pants. Varun also penned a heartfelt note, "Kya lagti hain hai Raaba Bahut maaza ayaa apka saath @kritisanon #wolfpack. It’s a sched wrap for kriti on #BHEDIYA as we say bye to ziro. Will miss you both".