Varun Dhawan And Parineeti Chopra React To Chrissy Teigen Grooving On 'Jaaneman Aah'

Model Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram handle to share some videos and pictures from her date night with singer and husband John Legend. Chrissy was seen grooving to 'Jaaneman Aah' (from the film Dishoom in 2016) at an Indian restaurant in New York. The couple dined at a famous restaurant called Panna II.

Reacting to Chrissy's video, Varun Dhawan wrote, "It’s time u bust some moves here Chrissy” while Parineeti wrote, "Song choice APPROVED Chrissy!" John Legend wrote, "This is the content we paid to see."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in the David Dhawan directorial titled, Coolie No. 1, that released on December 25. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Shikha Talsania, Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. He will be seen in the upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. He also has Ekkis in the pipeline. Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan will helm the movie. Ekkis will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Saina next. Saina has been written and directed by Amole Gupte. It also stars Manav Kaul, among others. The movie hits the theatres on March 26.

