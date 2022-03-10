While everyone is waiting to watch South sensations Vijay and Pooja Hegde's chemistry in their forthcoming film Beast, the film's first single Arabic Kuthu is currently topping fans' playlists. Moreover, the song is also trending on social media as netizens are grooving to it and sharing videos featuring their take on the iconic steps by the actors in the chartbuster song. Recently, Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Rashmika Mandanna also gave a try to the challenge and won their fans' hearts.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and South diva Rashmika Mandanna recently collaborated to shoot a video of them grooving to the trending track Arabic Kuthu - Halamithi Habibo. In the video, the duo was seen dancing on a beach. Varun Dhawan looked dapper as he showed off his ace dance moves in a black shirt tied in front of a white vest. He wore brown bottoms and matching shoes. The actor completed his look with a pair of black goggles.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna looked super trendy in a red top, multicoloured skirt and a denim jacket. She left her hair open and donned white shoes with the outfit. Both the actors seemingly had a fun time while shooting the video. In the end, Rashmika Mandanna also teased Varun Dhawan while the latter gave her a side hug. Sharing the video, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania star wrote, "Yo Habibo. Something about dancing on sand." Their fans were thrilled to watch them dance together. While one wrote, "Omgggggg," another one penned, "Hayeee you both."

Varun Dhawan and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the 2020 film Coolie No. 1. The actor now has two films in his pipeline. He will soon star opposite Kiara Advani for the upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also has veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The actor will also collaborate with Kriti Sanon in the upcoming horror comedy Bhediya.

Rashmika Mandanna recently starred in the Telugu film Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu opposite Sharwanand. The actor also wowed the audience with her ace role in the pan-India film Pushpa. She is now all set to make her Hindi debut with Mission Majnu, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. The film is set to hit the theatres on June 10, 2022. Rashmika Mandanna will also share the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the film Goodbye.

