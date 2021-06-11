Varun Dhawan And Team To Resume Shooting For 'Bhediya' In Mumbai Soon

Varun Dhawan concluded filming for the Arunachal Pradesh leg of the much-anticipated horror-comedy Bhediya on April 19, reuniting him with Kriti Sanon again for the second time. It was a month-long shoot, and the makers shot nearly 90% of the film in genuine locales in the middle of highlands and jungles. Varun released some on-set photos on Instagram after completing the first part of this project. He expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew of the film for making things work as smoothly as possible despite the challenging conditions in Arunachal Pradesh.

Bhediya gearing up for the second leg of the shoot

“Shooting a movie during the pandemic has been extremely challenging but working under the leadership of Amar Kaushik has been one of the most exhilarating and satisfying experiences for me. Amar bhai chalo khelte hain. Was extremely lucky to shoot in a Covid-free town like Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh”, wrote the actor in his caption. Now it has been revealed to Pinkvilla that the actor will start shooting for the second leg of the film in Mumbai on June 26, 2021. While most of the shooting has been concluded in Arunachal Pradesh, there is still much to be done in terms of post-production of the film.

Varun and the rest of the cast and crew of this Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios movie will reunite in Mumbai for the movie's last phase. It will be a quick shoot before the team considers it a finish, a person close to the project revealed to the portal. They also stated that the crew will observe all COVID-19 safety protocols to create a safe shooting environment. The VFX crew is labouring on the previously filmed portions of Bhediya to ensure that the visual effects are spot on. As previously reported by Pinkvilla, action and VFX teams from the United Kingdom, the United States, and South Africa have joined the film to offer a unique theatrical experience.

Varun Dhawan's Bhediya is set to hit theatres on April 14, 2022, and it continues Dinesh Vijan's horror world, which currently includes Stree and Roohi. The Bhediya cast also includes Kriti Sanon as its lead. Varun is anticipated to finish the remaining portions of his societal dramedy, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, after completing Bhediya. The schedule for this Raj Mehta-directed film is yet unknown.

IMAGE: VARUN DHAWAN'S INSTAGRAM

