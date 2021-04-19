Varun Dhawan Announces 'Bhediya' Schedule Wrap For Kriti Sanon, Says 'Bahut Maaza Ayaa'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram on Monday, April 19, 2021, to announce the schedule wrap for actor Kriti Sanon on the sets of their upcoming film Bhediya. The actor also shared some throwback pictures which is truly unmissable and penned a short note revealing his experience working with Kriti Sanon. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy as they are excited to know more about the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared some stills from the set of his upcoming film with co-star Kriti Sanon. In the first picture, Varun Dhawan can be seen taking Kriti on a piggyback ride and are all smiles for the camera. In the second picture, the duo can be seen giving an adorable pose and is also all smiles for the camera. Varun donned a grey t-shirt, ripped jeans and a black zipper, while Kriti sported a pink knitted sweater and ripped jeans. She completed her look with a middle-parted hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a note talking about Kriti’s schedule wrap. He wrote, “Kya lagti hain hai Raaba ðŸºBahut maaza ayaa apka saath @kritisanon #wolfpack. It’s a sched wrap for Kriti on #BHEDIYA as we say bye to ziro. Will miss you both”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Varun shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice praising the duo and the movie. Some of the users commented on how adorable the pictures are, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “nice pictures”. Another one wrote, “Gosh, I cannot wait for this film to release”. Take a look at the post below.

Varun and Kriti will be seen opposite each other on the big screen for the second time in Bhediya. They were last seen together in the film Dilwale, which came out a few years ago. Aside from Bhediya, Varun and Kriti both have upcoming film projects in which they will appear. Although Varun is busy with Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Kriti is working on a number of projects, including Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Pandey, and others.

