Varun Dhawan-Arjun Kapoor Beaten By This Duo For '2 Hero Film'; See Anshula's Cute Post

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have known each other for years as their fathers were into the business of making films. Growing up, the duo also followed their fathers into the film industry, though both went in front of the camera instead of behind it. Apart from acting, the two stars have another common interest, being dog lovers.

Though the two actors have not worked with each other till now, their dogs, Max and Joey recently met and seemed to have bonded together. Arjun also quipped that their pets had beaten him and Varun in finding the 'two-hero' film.

Arjun Kapoor quips over his and Varun Dhawan's dogs bonding & plan for '2-hero film'

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula shared on her Instagram stories on Monday that Varun Dhawan's niece Niyara wished for a 'play date' with Max and Joey, and so they had to 'make it happen.'

She shared a photo where she brought dog Max along and Varun's wife Natasha Dalal got Joey with her. Niyara seemed to have enjoyed the meeting as she stood near the dogs and petted one of them.

Arjun replied to the post and used the hashtag 'Max Aur Joey' and joked that the pets had beaten their owners' plan to find the 'two-hero film.'

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's dogs important part of their lives

The duo regularly share posts with their dogs on social media. From the fun-filled post where Max could be seen playing to an emotional post of Arjun remembering his late mother Mona Kapoor on her birth anniversary, the pet was surely an important part of Arjun's life.

Varun enjoys the afternoon naps with Joey, likes to recall thrownback pictures with him, and had also taught him 'do business' in one of his videos.

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan on the professional front

Arjun recently completed the shooting of the movie Kuttey, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj's Aasmaan Bhardwaj. Among the other films in his kitty was Ek Villain Returns.

Varun will next be seen in the movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Bhediya will be another of his film to release this year.