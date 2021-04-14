Varun Dhawan Asks Fans To Follow COVID-19 Precautions As They Meet Him In Ziro Valley

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bhediya, in the valleys and towns of Arunachal Pradesh. The actor recently had a group of fans who had come to meet with him, and the actor, who met them briefly, also requested them to not stay without masks and follow COVID-19 guidelines. Scroll along to take a look at the video shared by the paparazzi and what he has to say.

Varun Dhawan asks fans to follow COVID-19 precautions

The actor was captured talking to his fans, as he said that even he would like to take off his mask and hug everyone or shake hands with them, but he won’t do it, as he has to be responsible and take precautions. The actor then asked everyone else to keep their masks on and take care of themselves. His fans took this sportingly and thanked the actor.

He was heard saying, “Main bhi chahata hun ki main mask nikalun, sabse hug karun, shake hand karun, but mujhe safe aur responsible hona padega na. Isliye aap log sab pls mask pehno”.

The video was taken at the Ziro Valley, in Arunachal Pradesh where the movie Bhediya is currently being filmed. The caption with the post read, “#VarunDhawan was seen explaining his fans and requesting them to follow Covid-19 precautions as they gather to meet him in Ziro at the shoot of his next movie #Bhediya”. The post has over 11k views since it was shared a day ago on April 13, 2021, and close to 900 likes so far.

More about Bhediya

Bhediya is an upcoming film in the horror-comedy universe created by producer Dinesh Vijan and will follow the movies Stree and Roohi. The movie is helmed by Amar Kaushik, starring Kriti Sanon opposite Dhawan, and also Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in other supporting roles. The movie was first announced by the actors and the makers on February 21, 2021, through Instagram, with a short teaser. Varun Dhawan has been sharing clips as he is prepping for the movie, which is set to arrive in theatres on April 14, 2022.

Promo Courtesy: Varun Dhawan's Instagram