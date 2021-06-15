Varun Dhawan Becomes A Pet Dad; Tributes Pour In For SSR From Abroad: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on June 15, 2021. From Varun Dhawan getting a new pet dog to Sushant Singh Rajput's fans from outside India paying tributes to him, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Varun Dhawan steps into 'fatherhood'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, on Tuesday, took to his social media handle and shared an update about his family as he welcomed a boy. The Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya star shared an adorable video of himself playing with his new pet beagle. Varun captioned the post, "FATHERHOOD 🐶 Still haven’t been able to name my boy. Help me out".

Fans from outside India pay tribute on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary

The legacy of Sushant Singh Rajput was marked with tributes across India on his first death anniversary on Monday, June 14. Not just in India, the late actor was celebrated even outside India in the countries like the USA and Sri Lanka. Some fans of Sushant arranged a charity event on the occasion of SSR’s death anniversary in Sri Lanka and called it the 'feed food 4 SSR'. A couple from California marked SSR’s death anniversary by decorating a hall with his photos and his memories, flowers, food, and candles. This was along with flags of both India and the USA.

Thank you Srilanka for hosting this in memory of our @itsSSR 🙏🏼 thanks #trashalidesilva 🙏🏼 #ImmortalSushant SUSHANT JUSTICE MATTERS pic.twitter.com/vnIiVqlxU2 — Smita GLK Parikh - SSR 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@smitaparikh2) June 14, 2021

Lagaan completes 20 years

Lagaan completed 20 years from its release at the box office today, i.e. June 15, 2021. On the occasion of 20 years of Lagaan, Gracy Singh, who played the female lead Gauri in this cult Bollywood film, took a stroll down memory lane and expressed her feeling on the milestone. In one of her latest interviews, Gracy referred to the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial as a 'life experience' and called it a 'blessing'. In addition to that, she also referred to Lagaan as an institute that taught her a lot about life and has lived with her throughout.

Kirron Kher thanks fans for their birthday wishes

On June 14, 2021, Anupam Kher took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring his wife and veteran actor, Kirron Kher. In the video, which was shot by Anupam Kher, Kirron can be seen extending gratitude to her fans for showering her with birthday wishes and love on the special occasion. Anupam and Kirron celebrated her 69th birthday at their home in Mumbai.

Ankita Lokhande's posts for Sushant Singh Rajput

As June 14, 2021, marked the first death anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his former girlfriend and actor Ankita Lokhande remembered him while sharing a bunch of never-seen-before snaps of him. Taking to the story section of her social media handle, Lokhande posted 16 rare photos of the late actor, in which he can be seen posing with a couple of his friends, family members, and Ankita's pet dog. Apart from the former couple, the photos also featured Sushant's close friend Mahesh Shetty, peers Himanshu Malhotra and Amruta Khanvilkar, among many others. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti was also captured in a few snaps.

