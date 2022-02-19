Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar & Others Laud Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchhan Paandey' Trailer

Quick links:
Actor Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are currently gearing up for the release of their highly talked about film Bachchhan Paandey. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and is slated to release theatrically on March 18, 2022, on the occasion of Holi. Bachchhan Pandey stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles along with Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi, and Prateik Babbar in supporting roles.
After piquing fans' curiosity for a long time, the makers of the action-comedy film recently dropped an action-packed trailer that fueled fans' excitement. In the trailer, Akshay Kumar was seen in an unusual avatar. Further, it appears to be a high voltage tale of action, comedy, and crime. As fans praised the trailer, several celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar and many others also took to their social media handles to express their views on the trailer.
Actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and shared the trailer of Bachchhan Paandey on his Insta story. Sharing the trailer he also extended birthday wishes to producer Sajid Nadiadwala. He wrote "Happy bday Sajid sir and super trailer Farhad Bhai can't wait to watch this in theatre @AKSHAYKUMAR (fire emoji) @KRITISANON (fire emoji)"
Kriti Sanon reposted the same on her Instagram story and wrote, "Thankkksss VD!!!". Here take a look-
Actor Bhumi Pednekar who shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, showered love on Bachchhan Paandey's trailer. Bhumi wrote, "Full-on mast" Here take a look-
Actor Rakulpreet Singh took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Wohoooooooo this is super masala (heart emoticon) whistlesssss" Here take a look-
Former Miss World Manushi also joined the bandwagon and wrote, "Loved the trailer! Can't wait" Here take a look-
Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana fame Kriti Kharbanda also joined the list and sharing the trailer she wrote, "Dhamakedaar! (heart-eyed emoticon) Loving every bit of this Kickass trailer! Big big congratulations team #bachchanpandey"
Here take a look-
Playback singers Stebin Ben and B-Praak also reacted to the trailer. Here take a look-
