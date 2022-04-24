Varun Dhawan Birthday: 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' To 'October', Best Movies Of The Actor

Ever since his debut with the 2012 film Student Of The Year, Varun Dhawan has wowed the audience with his ace acting and dancing skills. The actor has tried his hands at different genres. As the actor rang into his 35th birthday today, here is a look back at his films that not only proved his acting mettle but, also touched the audience's hearts.

Badlapur

The 2015 film Badlapur surely marks Varun Dhawan's one of the best performances to date. The actor played the lead protagonist Raghav Purohit in the movie and pulled off a rough and tough look with utmost perfection. The movie's plot revolved around Raghav, who embarks upon a journey of vengeance after he loses his wife and turns into a fierce man. The film was helmed by Sriram Raghavan and currently has an IMDb rating of 7.4 on 10.

October

The 2018 film October saw Varun Dhawan's different side as he played an emotional and intense role in the movie. The Shoojit Sircar directorial saw Dhawan play the role of Danish Wadia, whose life gets meaning after one of his colleagues meets with an accident. The coming of age love story made the audience emotional and also laud Dhawan for his impeccable acting skills. The movie has an IMDb rating of 7.5 on 10.

Sui Dhaaga

Varun Dhawan shared the screen space with Anushka Sharma in the 2018 drama Sui Dhaaga. The two played the role of a married couple, who decides to start their own garment business. To bring their dream come true, the two also participate in a renowned fashion competition. The film saw an emotional and funny side of Varun Dhawan who played the role of a middle-class middle-aged man. The movie's IMDb score is 6.8 on 10.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt came together for the third time for the 2017 film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film was a blend of romance, comedy and drama, as it followed the love story between Badrinath and Kavya who wanted two different things in life. The film was welcomed by the audience with an open heart and its IMDb rating is 6.1 on 10.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is a feel-good, light-hearted love story that won the audience's hearts. The movie saw Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan play a couple who leave no bounds in convincing Alia's parents for them to get married. The Shashank Khaitan directorial came out in 2014 and has an IMDb rating of 6 on 10.

Image: Instagram/@varundvn