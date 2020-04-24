Varun Dhawan's Birthday: Photos Of The Actor With His Co-stars

Varun Dhawan, born on April 24, made his debut with Dharma Productions' Student of the Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. The actor celebrates his 33rd birthday this year and is known to share an amazing bond with all his co-stars. He is quite active on his social media and often shares sweet pictures with his co-stars. Take a look at some of Varun Dhawan's pictures with his female co-stars.

Varun Dhawan's adorable pictures with his female co-stars

Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt made their debut with the same film. The duo have also shared the screen in three other films- Kalank, Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, and Badrinath ki Dulhania. The duo looks adorable in the picture shared by Dhawan from a photoshoot for Kalank with the star.

Sonam Bajwa

Varun and Sonam Bajwa shared the screen space in Street Dancer 3D. The duo have also reportedly been signed up for Remo D'Souza's next project. He shared a sweet BTS selfie with his co-star on his social media.

Nora Fatehi

The actor was seen with Nora Fatehi in Street Dancer 3D. He shared two goofy BTS pictures with Nora from the film's shoot. Both of them seem to be dressed up for a rehearsal session.

Shraddha Kapoor

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have shared the screen space in 2 films. Both the films are based on dancing and were directed by Remo D'Souza. The duo have been friends since they were kids. Taking to his social media, Dhawan shared a picture with Shraddha from promotional shoot for Street Dancer 3D.

Sara Ali Khan

Varun will be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Coolie no.1. The film is the official remake of the original film with the same title. The duo have a range of adorable pictures from the film BTS. The actor took to his social media to share one such picture where both of them are dressed up for their roles in the film.

