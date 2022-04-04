Varun Dhawan Calls Triple H 'favourite WWE Star' As Latter Retires From In-ring Wrestling

Former WWE World Champion Triple H announced his retirement from in-ring wrestling recently, citing health issues that have tormented him in recent times as the reason behind his decision. He also disclosed that he was suffering from viral pneumonia and that his lungs were swollen. The 52-year-old was admitted after coughing blood, and when he was taken to the hospital, it was discovered that he had fluid surrounding his heart.

Varun Dhawan calls Triple H his 'favourite WWE superstars'

Meanwhile, responding to Triple H's retirement announcement, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and dedicated a heartfelt post for his 'all time favourite superstar'. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor even shared a couple of videos featuring him and Triple H wherein the actor could be heard saying to the wrestler, "Honestly I am a die-hard fan. If you need me for anything, if I can spread a message, if I can go out there, it is too late for me to get into this but...." Triple H replied, "If we open something up I will ask you." Varun then said, "Definitely, and you'll be surprised with the number of people who'll show up."

Varun captioned the post, "Thank you hhh @tripleh @wwe One of my all time favourite wwe superstars hung up his boots at wrestlemania. I was fortunate enough to meet him talk to him about my love of pro wrestling and the rock". Many celebs reacted to the post as Bani J commented, "OMG @varundvn I’M SO JELLLYYYY! Loveeeeeee HHH!!!!!!!!!!", Navya Nada also wrote, "Time to play the Game!", while Amy Jackson dropped fire emoticons to the post.

Triple H announces retirement from in-ring wrestling

Triple H is considered as one of the greatest and most popular professional wrestlers. He has been a part of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW) promotions for close to three decades. Taking to his Instgram handle, the former WWE wrestler also expressed a desire to react to each message, however, joked that his typing pace is really sluggish.

He stated, "I am truly humbled by the texts, calls, posts, and all the kind words. I'm grateful to each and every one of you. I wish I could respond to each of you, but I type so slow I'd never leave the house again. Please know how much they all mean to me. Stay healthy, be grateful for all you have and seize the day....I know I am!"

Image: Instagram/@varundvn