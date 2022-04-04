Last Updated:

Varun Dhawan Calls Triple H 'favourite WWE Star' As Latter Retires From In-ring Wrestling

As former World Champion, Triple H announced his retirement from in-ring wrestling, actor Varun Dhawan called him his 'all time favourite superstar'.

Written By
Swati Singh
Varun Dhawan

Image: Instagram/@varundvn


Former WWE World Champion Triple H announced his retirement from in-ring wrestling recently, citing health issues that have tormented him in recent times as the reason behind his decision. He also disclosed that he was suffering from viral pneumonia and that his lungs were swollen. The 52-year-old was admitted after coughing blood, and when he was taken to the hospital, it was discovered that he had fluid surrounding his heart. 

Varun Dhawan calls Triple H his 'favourite WWE superstars'

Meanwhile, responding to Triple H's retirement announcement, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and dedicated a heartfelt post for his 'all time favourite superstar'. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor even shared a couple of videos featuring him and Triple H wherein the actor could be heard saying to the wrestler, "Honestly I am a die-hard fan. If you need me for anything, if I can spread a message, if I can go out there, it is too late for me to get into this but...." Triple H replied, "If we open something up I will ask you." Varun then said, "Definitely, and you'll be surprised with the number of people who'll show up."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun captioned the post, "Thank you hhh @tripleh @wwe One of my all time favourite wwe superstars hung up his boots at wrestlemania. I was fortunate enough to meet him talk to him about my love of pro wrestling and the rock". Many celebs reacted to the post as Bani J commented, "OMG @varundvn I’M SO JELLLYYYY! Loveeeeeee HHH!!!!!!!!!!", Navya Nada also wrote, "Time to play the Game!", while Amy Jackson dropped fire emoticons to the post.

READ | Triple H shares health update post his cardiac event: Confirms he is recovering

Triple H announces retirement from in-ring wrestling

Triple H is considered as one of the greatest and most popular professional wrestlers. He has been a part of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW) promotions for close to three decades. Taking to his Instgram handle, the former WWE wrestler also expressed a desire to react to each message, however, joked that his typing pace is really sluggish.

READ | Everybody in WWE NXT misses Triple H unbelievably, especially me: Shawn Michaels

He stated, "I am truly humbled by the texts, calls, posts, and all the kind words. I'm grateful to each and every one of you. I wish I could respond to each of you, but I type so slow I'd never leave the house again. Please know how much they all mean to me. Stay healthy, be grateful for all you have and seize the day....I know I am!"

READ | WWE star Triple H to not wrestle again following cardiac arrest: Reports

Image: Instagram/@varundvn

READ | 14-time WWE champion Triple H announces retirement after battling viral pneumonia
READ | 'There will come a time when...': Triple H pens emotional farewell message as he quits WWE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Varun Dhawan, Triple H, WWE
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND