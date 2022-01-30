Varun Dhawan was over the moon when he was honoured with a wax statue in the famous Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong on January 30, 2018. The actor was the talk of the town after he was bestowed with the honour and mentioned he was 'proud' of it. The actor took to his social media account on Sunday and celebrated four years of the honour with a throwback picture from that special day.

Varun Dhawan celebrates four years of his wax statue in Madame Tussauds

The Bollywood star took to his social media account and uploaded a story of a picture of himself and his wax statue in an identical pose. He recalled that it was four years ago that he 'got waxed' and celebrated the occasion. He wrote, "Once upon a time in Hong Kong. 4 years back on this day I got waxed". The picture saw Varun in a black suit and jacked, as he passed alongside his wax statue, who wore a black jacket over a bright pink shirt, whose buttons were left open.

The actor also shared a similar picture way back in 2018 as he posed alongside the statue. He was accompanied by his parents, David Dhawan and Karuna Dhawan on his special day and shared pictures with them too. He mentioned in the caption of his post that it was a 'massive day' for everyone in his life and thanked his fans for their love and votes that gave him the great honour. His caption read, "#madametussauds hong kong. Such a massive day for everyone involved in my life. Proud to be present here. Thank you to my fans. You guys voted, tweeted put out the love and that’s why I am here". The actor also flaunted his abs and mentioned that 'they got it all down to the T' as he looked at the statue of himself.

Several fans found Dhawan's post from four years ago and took to the comments section to congratulate him on the occasion. Some fans mentioned they were proud of him, while others sent him their best wishes. A netizen also called him a 'champ' and many others flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons.

Image: Instagram/@varundvn