Varun Dhawan Celebrates Father David Dhawan's 70th Birthday, Calls Him 'King Of Comedy'

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram and celebrated his father David Dhawan's birthday with a special video. Varun called his father 'King of Comedy' as he wished him. David Dhawan is one of the most prolific filmmakers of the Indian industry and has produced and directed several super hit movies over the years.

Varun Dhawan celebrates David Dhawan's birthday

As Indian filmmaker David Dhawan recently turned 70, his son Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram and celebrated the special occasion. Varun shared a video that was a compilation of David Dhawan's super hit movies over the years like Coolie No. 1, Judwaa, and many more. As he shared the video, the younger Dhawan wrote "HAPPY 70th BIRTHDAY DAD FTI Gold medalist,

Director of 45 motion pictures, Editor of 33 films, The king of comedy."

David Dhawan is known for making comedy movies, some of his successful movies are Swarg (1990), Shola Aur Shabnam (1992), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), Judwaa (1997), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge (2000), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) and more.

Friends and fans wish David Dhawan

Friends and fans reacted to Varun's video and left their wishes for David Dhawan in the comment section. Hrithik Roshan dropped a comment and wished the filmmaker on his birthday. Karishma Kapoor also dropped a comment on the video and wrote "Happy 70th Davidji." Actors Nargis Fakhri and Esha Gupta also wished the filmmaker.

Varun Dhawan congratulates Neeraj Chopra for his win in Tokyo Olympics 2020

Neeraj Chopra created history at Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he clinched a gold medal and became the first track and field athlete to win a gold medal for India at the Olympics. Chopra won the gold medal in the final on August 7 with a throw of 87.58 m in his second attempt, becoming the first Indian Olympian to win a gold medal in athletics, and the first post-independence Indian Olympic medallist in athletics. Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram and congratulated Chopra on his historic win, Varun wrote "NEERAJ CHOPRA you have inspired a billion people in India 🇮🇳. Congratulations on your golden performance. This is India’s first-ever medal in the track and field category. gold #tokyo Olympics."

