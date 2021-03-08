Varun Dhawan Celebrates The Women In His Life, Says 'Bharatiya Naari Sab Pe Bhaari'

Varun Dhawan on the occasion of International Women's Day shared some unseen pictures with the women in his life on Instagram. The album features his wife Natasha Dalal, mother Laali Dhawan, sister-in-law Jaanvi Desai and niece Niyara.

"Happy women’s day. Bharatiya naari sab pe bhaari. It’s great that we all post pictures on social media and make this day special but the real job will be done when we actually make our country safe for women," Varun wrote. Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in the David Dhawan directorial titled, Coolie No. 1, that released on December 25. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Shikha Talsania, Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. He will be seen in the upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. He also has Ekkis in the pipeline. Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan will helm the movie. Ekkis will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Varun is currently shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Dinesh Vijan and the team of the upcoming film Bhediya, paid a visit to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu. Dinesh Vijan produced, and Amar Kaushik directed movie Bhediya, will be filmed in the hilly and forest terrains of the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, Bhediya also features Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles. A part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, the movie was announced by the makers and the cast on February 21, 2021, along with a short teaser. It is set to arrive in theatres on April 14, 2022.

