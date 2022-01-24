Varun Dhawan Celebrates Two Years Of 'Street Dancer 3D' With Throwback Video; Watch

It has been two years since Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s dance drama Street Dancer 3D was released in theatres. The Remo D’Souza directorial film revolves around a bunch of aspiring dancers who get together and compete with other dancers on a global platform. Today as the film completed 2 years, Varun took to Instagram and shared a throwback video.

Based in London, Street Dancer 3D explores the conflict between an Indian dance team and a rival Pakistani dance team, whose members try to prove themselves as better until they take part in Ground Zero, one of the biggest dance competitions, for different wills; and under various circumstances plus harsh memories, they come together to win the competition. Originally planned as a sequel to Disney's ABCD 2 (2015), the film was taken off the title due to Disney's exit from Indian film production and was instead renamed to its current title after Bhushan Kumar took over as the producer.

Varun Dhawan celebrates 2 years of Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan plays the role of Sahej Singh Narula- an aspiring dancer who follows in his brother's footsteps. He is the leader of Street Dancer, but after their separation, temporarily becomes a member of the Royals. The actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback video from their promotional our two years back. The video seems to be of the lead pair- Varun and Shraddha who had visited a college in a city as the people cheer for them loudly while shouting the name of the film. While captioning the video on his Instagram stories, the actor wrote, “Miss this 2 year back SD3.”

Street Dancer 3D is a dance epic based on the multifarious colours of dance and the unity that occurs between two different groups coming together for a single cause. Set in London, the film is about 2 rival dance groups from India and Pakistan, who've been competing against each other every time they meet. The film managed to rake in Rs 97 crores at the box office. Meanwhile, celebrations turned double for Varun Dhawan who is also celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife Natasha Dalal.

