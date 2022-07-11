Varun Dhawan Cherishes Moments With Sidharth Shukla As 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' Turns 8

Popular actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise left his fans and the entertainment industry in shock as they took to social media to mourn his loss. Apart from his work on multiple projects including Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, Broken But Beautiful 3, etc. the actor also took on a role alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Dhawan has now taken to his Twitter account to remember the late actor as the Bollywood film clocks eight years.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania clocks eight years

As the much-loved film clocked eight years on July 11, Varun Dhawan took to his Twitter account and shared a few glimpses from his time working with Sidharth Shukla on the sets of the film. The team seemed to be busy promoting the film in the pictures the actor shared and he reminisced about the moments he spent with the late star.

One of the pictures saw the duo striking a pose with Alia Bhatt and other members of the team as they smiled from ear to ear. Varun also shared a picture of himself and Shukla caught in a candid moment as he recalled what a 'kind-hearted' person the actor was. He mentioned he was 'protective' about his friends and passionate about his work as he wrote, "8 years of #humptysharmakidhulania a very special film but today I remember it for the time I got to spend with sid on the film. He was kind-hearted, protective, and always passionate about work and friends."

Have a look at the post here:

8 years of #humptysharmakidhulania a very special film but today I remember it for the time I got to spend with sid on the film. He was kind hearted, protective and always passionate about work and friends. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OxohdX6JPs — VarunKukooDhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 11, 2022

Several fans and followers of Sidharth Shukla took to the comments section of the post as they thanked Dhawan for his 'kind words'. They called Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania their favourite film and also shared some glimpses from the movie featuring Shukla. Fans also expressed how much they missed the late actor as they flooded the comments section of the tweet with heaps of love. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania became a box office success as soon as it hit the big screens and featured Shukla as an NRI named Angad Bedi.

Thank you for your kind words about Sid..🙏 — Moin Shaikh (Sidhearts) (@MoinShaikh141) July 11, 2022

My favourite film hskd😍😍 — (Jug Jugg Jeeyo) Bulbul K (@VarunDvn_Bulbul) July 11, 2022

Miss you sid🥺 — Rituraj (@RiturajXpratik) July 11, 2022

Image: Twitter/@Varun_dvn