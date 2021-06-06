Varun Dhawan Condemns Violence Against Doctors And Medical Workers, Says 'very Unfair'

After actress Bhumi Pednekar, actor Varun Dhawan is the latest celebrity to reflect his thoughts on violence against doctors and condemned such acts. During a recent Instagram live session with a young doctor, the actor spoke about the need to address the issue and make people aware of it. Varun hailed the relentless services of the frontline workers since last year and how they are working tirelessly to save society from the life-taking virus.

Varun Dhawan shares thoughts on violence against doctors

The views of the actor come after a junior doctor in Assam's Hojai was brutally thrashed by a bereaved family following the death of a patient suffering from COVID-19 and pneumonia. Condemning the act of violence, and speaking against the ‘harassment and violence' faced by the doctors these days, Varun said, “It’s a very serious issue which I believe needs more awareness now. Obviously, the second wave has not been easy on anyone. I have got seven family members who got contracted with the virus, I got it during the first wave and it’s extremely stressful. So, I understand how families feel when it happens, but it's very unfair on the doctors who are treating you, who are there day and out trying to cure you by not paying attention to their own families.”

Further, sharing his thoughts on the re-occurring of these attacks, the Main Tera Hero actor questioned Dr Manan Vora during the session and asked ways that a hospital can do to prevent such things from happening. “Initially it happened in Madras and then at several other points, but when it keeps on re-occurring, and especially a recent video that went viral of a family attacking a doctor. I understand it is wrong to attack any doctor or anyone for that instance. Emotions are quite high of losing a family member, so what can a hospital do or what role they can play to stop it.?”

Manan addressed the question and responded that the hospital plays a vital role in safeguarding any doctor’s life and they need to know the root cause of the issue. “Ever since the COVID-19 has crept in, it has created a lot of anxiety, fear, and uncertainty in the minds of the patients. And these are the reactions. Unfortunately, the doctors, frontline workers have to face the reaction of these emotions which is usually in the form of action and could be in the form of violence. So, it is not be something that should be taken lightly. When it comes to the hospital, CCTV footage in the ICU which many have implemented is important as this is the area where chances of these incidents are more.”

During the conversation, the actor also talked about his maternal aunt 'Maasi' who was in a hospital in Chicago last year for a month. He added that she passed away 40 days after that. He hoped that everyone will spread awareness about the same and stand with the doctors. Meanwhile, before starting the live chat, the actor also informed his fans that he will get vaccinated before resuming his shoots.

IMAGE: VARUNDHAWAN/Instagram/PTI

