'Varun Dhawan Couldn’t Even Believe I Sang Jee Karda', Says Divya Kumar

Divya Kumar is one of the well-known Indian playback singers in the industry. The singer is currently showing off his talent in the reality TV show Indian Pro Music League. The upcoming episode of Indian Pro Music League will feature some of the show's best performances to date. Divya Kumar, who joined the Punjab Lions team in the show, delivered one such performance. Babbar Sher, like Mika, refers to him, not only wowed the audience with his dynamic performance of the song 'Jee Karda' from 'Badlapur,' but he also told an intriguing story about how he got the song right after his performance.

According to the PR team and spokesperson, Divya Kumar got quite emotional while talking about the song and said, “During that time, I was assisting Sachin Jigar when our producer Dinesh Vijan sir who was producing Badlapur that time, came up to us and said that he wanted us to make a song for the film”. She added, “So the half an hour that he took to reach the studio, Sachin Jigar utilized that time to frame a few ideas revolving around the song and then everybody was doing every bit to build it into a number. Throughout the process, I used to be there, since you know I was assisting Sachin and we would spend hours working on the lines and the tune”.

The singer said, “I used to record scratches and Sachin knew it, so he might have casually asked me to sing a couple of lines from the song and I agreed. But the very moment I was about to start, I heard Dino sir saying that they’ll get a fresh voice for the song and that completely triggered me”. Divya revealed, “The exasperation you all feel while listening to the song is not because I was heartbroken or something but because I was irritated with the fact that they weren’t even considering me as an option. But the song got approved and somehow it clicked and all of them just wanted me to be the voice of that song.”

He further added, “You know the original song has the same mukhra I sang that day at around 2 in the night. Even Varun, came at midnight to hear the song and when he heard the song, he really appreciated me and couldn’t even believe it in the first place that it was my voice. And the best part was, he took me wherever he went for the promotions and made me sing that song. And, I really think that’s how the song became so big because it got instilled in everybody’s mind”.

(Image courtesy: PR Handout)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.