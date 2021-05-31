Varun Dhawan Credits Ananya Panday For Giving Him 'best Movie And TV Recommendations'

Actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle on Sunday, May 31 to engage in a fun interactive Q/A session with his 36 million followers. The 34-year-old actor answered questions on varied topics from his everyday diet, to his favourite Harry Potter character to his favourite co-star, and many more. When one of the users asked him who gave him the best movie and TV recommendations, his answer to it was Student Of The Year 2 star Ananya Panday.

Varun Dhawan credits Ananya Panday for best movie and TV recommendations

In Varun Dhawan's "Hey ask me something session" on Instagram one of the followers asked, "Who gives the best movie and TV show recommendations?". The Student Of The Year actor shared a photo of him with Ananya Panday in which Varun was seen wearing a funky shirt and a cap while Ananya was seen wearing a baby pink blazer. Upon answering the question with the image, the Kalank actor wrote on the story for Ananya, "what an angel (using angel emoticon)". Check out the screenshot of the story-

When one of them asked if he watched the FRIENDS reunion, he said he did and it was super emotional. One of them asked "what do you do in Lockdown?" to which Varun added a picture of him standing at a picturesque location while staring at the huge trail of trees and he wrote the answer "stare". When asked about his favorite Harry Potter character he shared a photo of Daniel Radcliff in his titular character of Harry Potter. One asked him about his favorite hobby to do in lockdown to which he replied with a picture of his UFC Gym gloves. When asked about his favorite co-star, he shared a picture of Maximus, the dog from his movie Dishoom and wrote "I'm kidding but this guy was pretty good as well".

A look at Varun Dhawan's upcoming movies

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, which released on December 25, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. The actor recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh directed by Amar Kaushik. He will be seen opposite Kriti Sanon and the supernatural thriller is slated to release on April 14, 2022. Varun will also be seen in the film Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor.

