Varun Dhawan Dances To Vijay's Arabic Kuthu In Bawaal, Thalapathy Fans React

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor came together for the first time in Bawaal. Nitesh Tiwari's directorial was released on OTT on July 21 and became a subject of discussion on social media, with watchers sharing their first reactions to the film. However, what stood out was an intro scene in which Varun's character Ajjuj gave a nod to Thalapathy Vijay.

3 things you need to know:

Bawaal depicts the love story of Ajju (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor).

The film opted for a direct-to-digital release.

Elements of World War II have been incorporated in the film.

Varun Dhawan recreates Arabic Kuthu steps

Bawaal sets up Varun Dhawan as a likable character Ajju. In the opening scenes, Varun is explaining to a set of kids how expression while dancing shouldn’t only come from the body, but the excitement should also be visible in the face. He illustrates this by dancing to Vijay’s popular song Arabic Kuthu. This elicited reactions from Vijay's fans on social media.

Arabic Kuthu was featured in the 2022 film Beast. It’s one of the most popular songs featuring Thalapathy Vijay and has grossed more than 477 million views on YouTube. Vijay's dance steps also went viral on social media.

Why was Bawaal released on OTT?

Bawaal’s OTT release was perplexing to many. While the film has a dynamic cast and a hit director, it was not released in theatres. In an interview with Variety, Varun was asked about the same. He said that the film was supposed to be released on a global level, and thus the makers opted for the direct-to-digital route.

(Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in Bawaal | Image: SupremacyJanhvi/Twitter)

“The whole idea was to pitch this film on a global level, our producer Sajid Nadiadwala had that vision,” said Varun. He added, “Him releasing it himself, I don’t think he thought he can do that. But with partners like Amazon, it became much easier.” During the interview, Varun also highlighted how subpar films do not survive on OTT because of the medium's “democratic” nature.