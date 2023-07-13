Varun Dhawan Didn't Talk To Janhvi Kapoor During Bawaal Shoot: She Took It Personally

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will share the screen space for the first time in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Bawaal. The movie will stream on July 21. In a new interview, the Bhediya actor has spilled the beans on his equation with his co-star and how he managed to remain in character for the role of a history professor.

3 things you need to know

Bawaal was initially planned as a theatrical release. But the makers opted for a direct-to-digital route.

The film will also depict World War II, but it is not clear how it will be incorporated into the narrative.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor play a married couple in Bawaal.

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's equation on set

The Bawaal trailer, released on July 9, depicts a love story between the lead pair. The trailer showed a timid Varun gradually wooing a relatively out-of-his-league Janhvi and eventually the two getting married. In a new interview, the actor revealed the extreme lengths he went to in order to make the character look organic.

(Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor navigate through relationship hurdles in the upcoming drama film Bawaal | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Varun told Galatta Plus that for the first month of the shoot, he tried not to talk to Janhvi, on purpose. He reasoned that the two would have ‘become friends’ instantly and so he tried to be ‘aloof’. The actor said, “I'll talk to everyone else but her, and purposely. I felt it might evoke something in her and something in me when we were doing scenes of that nature.”

He also commented on how his actions helped both him and Janhvi but the actress took it personally until he revealed the truth to her 20 days later. Reasoning why he did this, the Dilwale actor reiterated that in the film their characters get to know each other gradually, and so he wanted them to also get along gradually.

Varun Dhawan on Bawaal: Something I've never done before

During the movie’s trailer launch in Dubai, the actor addressed the media and revealed how his upcoming role is different from all others he has done in the past. He said, “I can confidently say that this is a very good performance of mine. This movie says something. You have often seen me jumping around and telling you to watch my movies but this time, I would like you to see my film first."