Varun Dhawan Dons Customized Gifted Jacket With Image Of Him & His Pet Pooch Joey; See Pic

Varun Dhawan often takes to his social media account to share glimpses of his life with his dog, Joey and has now received a jacket with a picture of himself and his pet on it. The actor showcased the jacket as he posed with it and carried his dog too. The Bollywood actor will soon be seen in Bhediya and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Varun Dhawan gets jacket with picture of himself and pet dog

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself wearing a jacket he recently received as a gift. On the back of the jacket, Dhawan and his dog, Joey can be seen striking an adorable pose as they come together and join their heads. The actor showcased the denim jacket as he carried Joey in his arms and called it an 'amazing gift'.

Varun Dhawan's dog often makes it to the actor's social media account. Dhawan recently shared some throwback pictures of himself and his dog and received heaps of love from his fans and followers. Joey was seen as a little puppy and the actor carried him and posed for the camera. The caption of the post read, "#tbt baby 🍼 joey 🐶"

The actor once shared a video of himself teaching his dog 'how to do business'. The video became a fan-favourite and netizens poured in love for the duo. In the short clip, Varun was seen teaching his dog to shake hands and he wrote, "Teaching joey how to do business although he loves licking me. P.s- he’s always playful once I’m back home from work."

Varun Dhawan on the work front

The actor recently took to Instagram to share his first look from his next supernatural film titled Bhediya. The actor was seen in a mysterious avatar against a mystic red backdrop in the poster he shared. The film is set to release on November 25, 2022, and Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee will also be seen sharing the screen with Dhawan.

The Bollywood actor will also be seen in the comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli. The film is set to release on June 24, 2022, and fans await the trailer of the movie.

Image: Instagram/@varundvn