Varun Dhawan Draws Flak After Sharing Fan-made Common Birthday Display Picture

Actor Varun Dhawan recently fell prey to heavy trolling on Twitter after he shared a fan-made birthday graphic of himself amid rising COVID cases in India. Ahead of his 34th birthday, the Coolie No. 1 actor received a lot of flak by netizens after he re-posted his common birthday display picture, made by a fan, on the micro-blogging platform. Upon being slammed by Twitterati, Varun later decided to delete the CDP and also issued a clarification about the same by responding to a comment.

Presenting VARUN DHAWAN BDAY CDP Design by Me. Hope You Guys Like It.@Varun_dvn #VarunDhawan

ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/Y2VCzTXQj3 — R A M (@deepiholic_ram) April 20, 2021

After Varun Dhawan's photo draws criticism on Twitter, he hits delete

Varun Dhawan will turn 34 years old on April 24, 2021. A couple of days before his special day, a fan posted his CDP on Twitter to commemorate the actor's birthday, featuring various reel-life avatars of him. The CDP also comprised a message for everyone to follow the precautionary measures amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. It read: "Stay Home Stay Safe" and "Donate Plasma Save Life". Soon after the graphic started doing the rounds on Twitter, Varun shared it on his official handle and wrote, "Be safe guys".

Check out Varun Dhawan's Twitter post below:

In no time after his tweet surfaced on Twitter, a lot of users pointed out the odd timing of the tweet, which came when social media platforms are flooded with requests for plasma donations, help in securing hospital beds, oxygen, medical facilities and other crucial necessities. Sharing his take on Varun Dhawan's tweet, one Twitter user criticised him and wrote, "Oh Varun. I thought you're one of the sensible ones". Thus, the Badlapur star also didn't hold back from responding to the tweet and issuing a clarification of why he decided to share the fan-made CDP on his official handle. In his response, Varun wrote: "Well it was to make someone happy who made the graphic and requested it but I guess this medium Shouldn’t be used for that right now." However, he decided to pull down the original post as it didn't go well with netizens.

Well it was to make someone happy who made the graphic and requested it but I guess this medium Shouldn’t be used for that right now. https://t.co/STQ4DIAcZU — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 21, 2021

Meanwhile, COVID cases in Mumbai as well as across Maharashtra are rapidly increasing with each proceeding day. A lot of Coronavirus-infected patients have been struggling with procuring vital medical facilities. As a result, Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar and Sonam Kapoor came forward to extend their support to many by helping them amplify their pleas on social media.

