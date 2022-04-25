Varun Dhawan Ends Birthday On Grand Note In Lucknow; Co-star Janhvi Shares Celebratory Pic

Varun Dhawan who ringed in his 35th birthday on April 24, spent the entire day shooting for his upcoming film Bawaal. Though the actor had a working birthday, his team made sure to make the day quite special for him. After his team decorated his vanity on the special day, Varun ended the day on a grand note.

His co-star Janhvi took to her Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of the celebrations that took place at a hotel in Lucknow where the entire crew is shooting for the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. In the boomerang video uploaded by the star, Varun can be seen seated while a cake with candles is placed in front of him. He is seen indulging in fun banter with people around him.

Varun Dhawan's birthday celebrations

While captioning the post, the Dhadak actor added the 'Happy Birthday' along with a smiley-blowing party popper. Varun earlier had received a special surprise where the director and producer had even cut a cake on the shooting sets. The actor had shared a picture from the sets on Instagram while posing amid a background decorated with balloons.

"It ain’t my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthday were spent at home but feel great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya set for release (sic)," the actor wrote alongside the picture.

Varun who has been shooting extensively in Lucknow and Kanpur recently unveiled his look for the forthcoming drama. In the first look, the actor was seen wearing a blue shirt while riding his bike as the camera moved toward him. "Kya Bawaal karte ho! Hamari Photo leak kardi love u Kanpur #बवाल Chalo hum bhi daal dete hain (sic)," the actor reacted to the leaked pictures and videos of him from the shooting sets.

On March 30, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to make their collaboration official with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. While sharing the first poster of Bawaal, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor. Can't wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday. (sic)"

(Image: @VarunDVN/InstagramRepublic)