Varun Dhawan Engages In Hilarious Banter With Arjun Kapoor In Latest Post, See Here

Varun Dhawan recently took to his social media account and shared a clip of himself jumping into a swimming pool. It was no surprise when Bollywood's Arjun Kapoor took to the comments section and penned something hilarious. The banter between the much-loved stars has taken the internet by storm, and fans are loving the bond they share.

Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor's online banter

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a clip of himself diving into a swimming pool from a tree and then going underwater. He used the song Samandar Mein Nahake by Rahul Dev Burman in the background and mentioned the clip was edited by his Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon. The video gained heaps of love as soon as it was uploaded and several netizens including the Ishaqzaade actor took to the comments section.

Kapoor hilariously wrote, "This pool didn’t need u to swim...", and Varun replied to him saying, "This comment section didn't need your comment." The duo's fun banter grabbed fans' attention and has been the talk of the town ever since.

Varun Dhawan on the work front

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming family entertainer Jug Jugg Jeeyo, in which he will take on a pivotal role alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 24, 2022, and will be directed by Raj Mehta. The actor will also be seen in Bhediya, which will release on November 25, 2022 and will see the actor in an all-new avatar. The film will be helmed by Amar Kaushik and will star Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee alongside Varun as well.

Arjun Kapoor's upcoming films

Arjun will soon be seen in Kuttey alongside Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Tabu and others. The dark comedy flick will mark Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut and fans can't wait for more news about the release of the film. He will also be seen in The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The film will be helmed by Ajay Bahl and is touted to be a romantic thriller.