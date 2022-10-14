Varun Dhawan Enjoys An Autorickshaw Ride On The Streets Of Mumbai, Shares Glimpses

After celebrating Karwa Chauth with his wife Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan recently stepped out into the city in a happy mood. The actor was seemingly in a mood to enjoy the Mumbai weather as he ditched his car and opted to ride an autorickshaw on the city streets.

The Bhediya actor took to his Instagram stories to share a video of him enjoying the rickshaw ride. In the clip, the actor could be seen wearing a grey coloured t-shirt and a pair of shorts and accessorised his look with black goggles. The actor was seen keeping his head out of the rickshaw throughout his ride. In the background, the actor added the song Bam Bam Bambai by Amit Kumar. Here are glimpses of Varun Dhawan's autorickshaw ride.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal celebrate Karwa Chauth

In an intimate ceremony, actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his childhood friend Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021. The couple had been friends since childhood and eventually fell for each other. The duo kept their relationship a secret and surprised their fans with their wedding pictures. On Thursday, the couple celebrated their second Karwa Chauth together. On occasion, Natasha Dalal wore a pink and golden-cloured palazzo set with a matching cape. On the other hand, the Student Of The Year actor sported a red and golden kurta and shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram.

The couple's fans showered them with love as one of them wrote, "Such a beautiful couple." A fan also commented, Cuties you look," while another penned, "GOD BLESS U BOTH."

Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhediya. The film's teaser was recently unveiled by its makers, and its trailer will be released next week. The movie will mark Dhawan's debut in the horror comedy genre and his second collaboration with Kriti Sanon. The two actors were last seen in the 2015 film Dilwale. Sharing Bhediya's teaser, the actor wrote, "Banenge insaan uska naashta!"

Image: Instagram/@varundvn