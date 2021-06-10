Varun Dhawan Expresses Concern Over COVID Deaths In Bihar, Urges People To Be 'vigilant'

As India is grappling with the ongoing pandemic, the death toll due to coronavirus infection in Bihar has suddenly increased to 9429. As per the figures, released by the Bihar health department on 9 June, the state has added deaths in all 35 of 38 districts in a 20-day audit. The tragic numbers received a reaction from actor Varun Dhawan who showed his concern towards the people and families who have lost their loved ones. He took to his Instagram story and advised people to not let their ‘guards down’ as the pandemic is not over yet.

Varun Dhawan shares concern over COVID-19 casualties in Bihar

The actor requested people to be ‘vigilant’ enough and help people in desperate need. He shared a new piece that explained the surge in the number of coronavirus cases in Bihar along with the casualties.“We cannot and should not let our guard down. COVID-19 is still very active in our country the data coming in from Bihar is scary and sad. We need to be vigilant and help each other,” he wrote.

Bihar reconciles 3951 new deaths

Bihar currently has 7,15,179 positive cases of which 6,98,397 have recovered and 9429 deaths. As per the newly added figures, Patna's COVID deaths have risen from 1233 to 2303 with 1070 new deaths added. Similarly, Begusarai added 316 new cases taking the death toll from 138 to 454 while Muzaffarpur added 314 new deaths taking the death toll from 295 to 409. Siwan, Munger, and Arwal are the only three districts where no additional deaths have been added. The districts topping in COVID deaths are Patna (2303), Muzaffarpur (609), Nalanda (463), Begusarai (454), and East Champaran (425).

On May 17, the Patna high court flagged irregularities in death figures in the Buxar district ordering the government to review COVID deaths. In a 20-day audit undertaken by district-level committees comprising of a civil surgeon, an additional chief medical officer, and a senior medical officer, 3951 new deaths were added.

