Varun Dhawan Flaunts Chiselled Physique In Latest Vacation Pic; See Katrina's Reaction

Actor Varun Dhawan enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He is not just known for his great acting skills, but he also knows how to impress his fans with his charming looks. Undoubtedly, Varun is one of the most stylish actors of B-town. He often treats his fans with some of his amazing pictures.

Recently, the Student of the Year actor raised the temperature by dropping his shirtless picture from his recent vacation diaries, and fans along with celebrities like Katrina Kaif can't get enough of him.

Varun Dhawan's recent post from a vacation

Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Varun Dhawan shared a photo in which he is seen enjoying the calm waters. In the picture, Varun is shirtless and can be seen flaunting his chiselled physique. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor lay with his eyes closed on the deck of a yacht, surrounded by the sea. He wore grey pants with his leg rested against the side of the boat. Sharing the picture, Varun captioned the post as "I need water (sweat emoji)." Here take a look at Varun's latest post -

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans showered love on the post and flooded the comments section with compliments. A lot of celebrities couldn't resist reacting and they jumped into the comments section. Actress Katrina Kaif dropped a fire emoticon in the comments section. Whereas, actor Dino Morea commented, "Looking sharp bro (raised hand emoji). Water for the washboard ?? @varundvn." Indian comedian and actor Zakir Khan commented, "Bhai yeh khane ke biscuit pet pe Kyun rakhe hue hain, inhe andar karo dost (Why have you kept biscuits on your stomach? Please keep them inside)."

Varun Dhawan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in the upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy horror film Bhediya helmed by Amar Kaushik and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan. In the film, Varun will be seen essaying the role of a half-man and half-wolf. The film features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles with Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini reprising their roles from their previous instalments Roohi and Stree. It is slated to release in cinemas on November 25, 2022.

Apart from this, Varun also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline. In the movie, he will be featured alongside Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The film is slated to release on June 24, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@varundvn