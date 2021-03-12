Varun Dhawan Gets Injured On 'Bhediya' Sets, Shares Pics Of Bruises

Actor Varun Dhawan who is in Arunachal Pradesh with actress Kriti Sanon and Abhsiehk Bannerjee for the shooting of his upcoming film Bhediya has injured himself on the sets. The actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of his hand and leg injury with blood oozing out from the wounds. While captioning the post, the actor just posted an emoticon of a wolf.

Varun Dhawan gets injured on Bhediya sets

This is not the first time that the actor has suffered injuries on his body due to the extensive shooting scenes. Earlier, last month Varun took to his Instagram handle to share some pictures of his injury marks. 'Sched 1 ke nishaan' (Marks from Schedule 1),(sic) he captioned the picture and shared pictures of his arms and legs with bruises and scratches. Reacting to Varun's picture, director Amar Kaushik then wrote, "Abhi to party shuru hui hai". The film which is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan will be a part of the horror-comedy universe comprising Stree and the latest released flick Roohi. Roohi is receiving a terrific response from the fans for its quirky comedy storyline, also star Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films, Bhediya also stars Deepak Dobriyal in a key role. The forthcoming film is written by Niren Bhatt, who had earlier penned films like Bala and Made In China. The Amar Kaushik directorial will reunite Dhawan with Sanon after Rohit Shetty's 2015 comedy, Dilwale.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun who met Arunachal Pradesh CM with the other star cast before the commencement of the shooting was last seen in the David Dhawan directorial titled, Coolie No. 1. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Shikha Talsania, Sahil Vaid in key roles. He will next be seen in the upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. He also has Ekkis in the pipeline. Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan will helm the movie. Ekkis will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

(Image credit: Varun Dhawan/ Instagram)

