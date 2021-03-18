Varun Dhawan Gets MOBBED By Fans In Arunachal Pradesh Ahead Of Bhediya's Filming Schedule

A video that shows Varun Dhawan being mobbed by his fans in Arunachal Pradesh has recently surfaced online. As one can see in the video below, right after getting a glimpse of a masked Varun Dhawan, the fans began screaming in excitement. Amidst all the euphoria, the Bhediya star can be seen trying to find his way to his vehicle. The video can be found on several fan accounts dedicated to Varun Dhawan online as well.

When Varun Dhawan got mobbed by fans in AP:

It wasn't long ago when the Bhediya star made full-recovery from the novel coronavirus. Post which, he was seen leaving town for the purpose of filming his parts in the then-in-production venture, Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, and Prajakta Koli, amongst others. Post which, the actor went on to make headlines for finally tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Natasha Dalal, just before he announced the aforementioned werewolf project, which will see him play the mythical creature that has been a part of the parable of the west for centuries now.

About Bhediya

The latest addition to the list of Varun Dhawan's movies will see him play the part of a werewolf for the very first time in his career. Bhediya will see Varun transforming into the creature during the full moon night. It will see Varun Dhawan sharing screen space with Raabta actor Kriti Sanon after more than six years. The movie also stars Abhishek Banerjee, a noted casting director as well as actor, who rose to fame after his breakout role in Stree and web series Paatal Lok.

Bhediya is going to be bankrolled by Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan, who is attempting to create a horror-comedy universe with films like the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree and Roohi, which also stars Rao but sees Janhvi Kapoor play the film's titular character. Bhediya is going to be directed by Amar Kaushik, who previously helmed Stree and Bala. More details regarding Bhediya and the activities of the crew of the film in Arunachal Pradesh will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.