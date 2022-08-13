Varun Dhawan 'gets Riddled' By Shikhar Dhawan As He Meets Team India At Airport; See Pics

Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal recently met members of the Indian Cricket Team at the Mumbai Airport. The team geared up to leave for Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series. On Saturday, the Student Of The Year actor took to his social media space and expressed excitement as he bonded with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan during the interaction.

Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal meet the Indian Cricket Team at Mumbai Airport

Taking to his Twitter handle, Varun shared a couple of pictures, which saw him posing with members of the Indian Cricket Team as well as his wife Natasha Dalal. In the first picture, he could be seen posing for a happy picture with Shikhar Dhawan, while the second one featured him standing with the team and his wife Natasha.

Sharing the glimpses, he wrote, "At 4 in the morning I was like a boy in a candy shop. Got very excited to meet and chat with our men in blue About their upcoming tour. Also @SDhawan25 asked me a couple of riddles."

At 4 in the morning I was like a boy in a candy shop. Got very excited to meet and chat with our men in blue

About their upcoming tour. Also @SDhawan25 asked me a couple of riddles 😂 pic.twitter.com/DbknESJB0k — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 13, 2022

While Varun opted for a cool oversized blue-coloured t-shirt teamed up with the same coloured trousers and sneakers, Natasha looked pretty in a white-coloured co-ord set, whereas the cricketers sported India's jersey at the airport. The group picture had Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and Shubman Gill.

Varun on the work front

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli and Neetu Kapoor. The family-entertainer garnered much appreciation and praise post-release. Dhawan's upcoming project includes Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy Bhediya, also starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

Image: Twitter/@Varun_dvn